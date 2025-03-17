Tata Play launches new platform service FanCode Sports

New Delhi: Tata Play has partnered with FanCode to deliver sports coverage for its Direct-To-Home and Streaming subscribers.

The newly launched platform service, Tata Play FanCode Sports will air 100+ hours of Live sports monthly, in over 8 sports and across major tournaments including the Carabao Cup, Copa Del Rey, Concacaf Champions Cup, Australia Tour of West Indies, South Africa Tour of Zimbabwe and host of domestic and international T20 leagues.

For DTH subscribers, FanCode Sports will also feature Formula 1 content.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FanCode. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone, enabling us to offer a seamless viewing experience to multiple sporting events like Formula 1, PGA Tour, Carabao Cup, world-class cricket and other football action across screens, enhancing diversity and accessibility of live sports content for our Tata Play Direct-To-Home and Tata Play Binge subscribers. Together with FanCode, we are redefining the way fans engage with their favourite sports.”

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode, said, "After our successful collaboration on Tata Play Binge, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tata Play to bring FanCode to millions of new homes. This aligns with our vision of making sports more accessible and expanding the reach of some of the biggest sporting events. We remain committed to delivering a diverse range of content and best-in-class technology to ensure a great viewing experience across platforms for sports fans."

This service will be available on EPG. No. 485 and will be accessible through the Tata Play Mobile App as well. The service will be available for Rs 75 per month.