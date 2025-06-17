Tata Play expands addressable ads to target premium households on Z Cinema SD

New Delhi: Tata Play has expanded its Addressable Ads offering in partnership with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL).

This collaboration will empower brands to engage with premium households across India’s top eight metros via customised campaigns on ZEEL’s movie channel, Z Cinema SD.

Tata Play’s Addressable TV Ads currently reach 8.5 million viewers across the top 8 metros.

Performance is tracked through TAM’s audience monitoring, and INVIDI serves as the technology partner supporting this initiative.

Addressable TV advertising empowers brands to segment audiences and deliver tailored reach to different households within the same broadcast. This partnership blends the precision of digital with the scale and influence of television, enabling outcome-driven campaigns through clearly defined audience cohorts and geo-targeting in a premium, clutter-free environment.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, "Addressable advertising marks a significant step forward in enhancing the effectiveness of television as an advertising medium. By combining the broad reach of TV with the precision of digital, we are enabling brands to connect more meaningfully with audiences. Our partnership with ZEEL further strengthens this offering by bringing targeted advertising capabilities to some of the country’s most watched entertainment channels, backed by measurable outcomes and advanced audience segmentation.”

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, "Television remains the most powerful medium for mass storytelling in India — and at ZEE, we’re constantly innovating to make it even more impactful for our brand partners. Our collaboration with Tata Play on Addressable Ads marks a significant milestone in redefining the television ad experience. By enabling precise audience targeting for brands on a mass reach platform like Zee Cinema SD, we’re merging the scale of television with the personalisation of digital. This partnership truly blends the power of premium content with next-gen technology to drive better engagement and result-driven brand communication on TV. "