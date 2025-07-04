TAM India signals readiness to lead India’s multiscreen ratings sector

New Delhi: TAM India on Thursday emerged as the frontrunner as the broadcast industry contemplates which firms could enter the audience measurement business.

A day after the government proposed removing certain critical entry barriers, particularly cross-holding restrictions, and allowing all stakeholders to enter the audience measurement space, TAM India CEO L V Krishnan revealed to Storyboard18 his intent to develop a multiscreen measurement solution.

However, bound by a contract with BARC India (with whom TAM India created a joint venture to manage its people meters), TAM cannot currently enter the linear television measurement business.

BARC holds a 51% stake and TAM a 49% stake in the joint venture, Meterology Data Pvt Ltd (MDPL). TAM India reiterated its commitment to the JV, which is responsible for all data-related matters on viewership.

According to a TAM India spokesperson, the firm is exploring the feasibility of multiscreen measurement with several partners, including DTH and cable operators as well as select digital players.

“TAM India has already been providing data services to select DPOs, including Tata Play, for over seven years. We manage and process the return path data (RPD) for these DPOs. There are a few more digital players exploring the measurement business in the Indian market. It is all at a discussion and collaboration stage as of now. Having said that, it is too early to say how it will shape up as a measurement body,” the spokesperson said.

For the record, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also been urging BARC India to include RPD in its measurement, which would increase the sample size from 55,000 to several lakhs.

However, BARC India did not succeed in its RPD plans, as DPOs did not agree to share their data with the measurement body, allegedly due to financial terms.

The RPD mechanism does not require separate people meters to be fitted in television households; instead, it collects household data through set-top boxes deployed by DPOs.

The spokesperson added that the RPD data is just one entity, and TAM is currently exploring how they can leverage their expertise to help various stakeholders. There are several layers involving multiple partners, all being studied for feasibility.

Furthermore, a multiscreen measurement initiative would require even greater collaboration and investment, similar to linear TV measurement.

When asked about funding sources, the TAM spokesperson emphasised that such a significant investment would require multiple partners.

“At this point, it is too early to comment on cross-screen measurement as a currency,” the spokesperson added.

BestMediaInfo.com had earlier reported that, with the proposed amendments, broadcasters like JioStar, which represents about half of the Indian broadcast industry, may look at setting up or backing another currency.

All DPOs, who possess a vast repository of data via RPD-enabled set-top boxes, will seek trusted, reliable, and experienced third-party research partners, and TAM fits the bill, with its dual global parentage and 25 years of experience in the Indian market.