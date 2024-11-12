Chhavi Mittal's YouTube series 'Superb Ideas Trending' to premiere on Colors as ‘Pati Patni Aur Baby’

New Delhi: Colors will premiere the YouTube series 'Superb Ideas Trending' by Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein as 'Pati Patni Aur Baby' on its platform, starting November 18 at 5:30 PM.

Packed with funny marriage and family-related sketches about daily life situations, the show features a cast: Chhavi Mittal as the demanding Rohini, Karan Veer Grover as her loving husband Rishi, Pracheen Chauhan as the ideal husband Abhimanyu, and Pooja Gor as Meera, Abhimayu’s understanding wife, alongside Baby, the nuisance-creating house help essayed by Shubhangi Litoria.

Its depiction of family members navigating day-to-day challenges has garnered millions of fans online over the years. From sibling squabbles to in-law tensions and lighthearted husband-wife banter, the show offers a relatable portrayal of life as many Indians know it.

Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein, Founders, Superb Ideas Trending, jointly said, “We’re thrilled to join hands with Colors to bring our popular YouTube series to television with Pati Patni Aur Baby. At Superb Ideas Trending, our goal has always been to tell stories that every family member can connect with, stories that make you laugh and think about the peculiarities of life. Moving to COLORS feels like an exhilarating progression for the show, and we’re excited for more families across India to enjoy the entertaining rollercoaster of Pati Patni Aur Baby in their living rooms with their loved ones. We hope that families across India will find their own stories in the fun and relatable characters of the show. A huge thanks to Colors for welcoming our content into its programming, making it accessible to a larger audience base.”