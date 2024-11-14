Sun TV Networks consolidated PAT declines 11.9% to Rs 409.32 crore in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Sun TV Networks reported an 11.9% decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 409.32 crore for the September quarter.
The company had reported a PAT of Rs 464.69 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a BSE filing by Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters in the country.
Its revenue from operations was down 10.86% to Rs 934.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,048.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Sun TV Networks' total expenses increased 9.7% to Rs 593.54 crore during the quarter, while its total income was at Rs 1,106.10 crore, down 4.66%.
Moreover, in a separate filing, Sun TV said its board has declared an interim dividend of 100%—Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.
The company also owns SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League "The results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024, include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 0.09 crore and Rs 497.14 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 237.76 crore, respectively," it said.
Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi, and Marathi—and airs FM radio stations across India.