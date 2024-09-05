Sun TV expects govt digitalisation efforts to aid its DTH service growth

New Delhi: Sun TV reported that it expects its DTH service, Sun Direct, to keep the momentum going, driven by government digitalisation efforts.

"This may be achieved by the drive initiated or to be initiated by the government towards digitalisation and addressability for cable television which would help Sun TV Network, being the largest regional television network, to be one of the major beneficiaries of the recent growth in the DTH space," it said.

For the year FY 2024, Sun TV reported total income of Rs 4,630.19 crore and remains debt-free.

Sun TV Network is also expecting significant revenue contribution from its cricket franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad, and higher income from movie distribution.

For FY 2023-24, revenues from the cricket franchise more than doubled to Rs 659.03 crore, while movie distribution revenues jumped 24.13% to Rs 313.46 crore.

Sun TV has entered new markets by launching Sun Neo in Hindi and entered Bangla and Marathi. The company is hence very confident about its delivery of content and expects further growth across its core southern states and beyond.

The Sun TV group, promoted by the Maran family, owns the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and SunRisers Eastern Cape, a team in South Africa's T20 league.

Kalanithi Maran, the promoter of Sun TV Network, holds a 75% share in the company.