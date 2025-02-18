Sun TV appoints Bala Iyengar as Revenue Head for Bangla, Marathi, and Neo channels

New Delhi: Sun TV Network has appointed Bala Iyengar as the Head of Revenue for the channel cluster of Sun Bangla, Sun Marathi, and Sun Neo. With joining Sun, Iyengar has concluded a 13-year-long association with Helios Media.

Iyengar has been an integral part of Goldmines Telefilms, as well, where he worked as the Chief Operating Officer. Before honing the executive title, Iyengar has worked with Sony Entertainment, Star India, MTV India, and Zoom Entertainment.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Iyengar wrote, “I am happy to share that I have joined the Sun TV network as the Revenue Head for the channel cluster of Sun Bangla, Sun Marathi and Sun Neo. Looking forward to connecting with all and some amazing progressive work.”

Sun TV Network, owned by Sun group has a bouquet of 33 channels across the television space and is also being broadcasted in countries like U.S.A, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia, and, Sri Lanka,