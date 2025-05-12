Sudhir Chaudhary announces his news show “Decode” on DD News

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Sudhir Chaudhary is set to make his television comeback with a new show, "Decode with Sudhir Chaudhary," on DD News.

This announcement comes a month after he departed from Aaj Tak in March 2025, where he previously hosted the prime-time show "Black & White."

Chaudhary, known for his long stint as editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News before moving to Aaj Tak in 2022, announced the new show via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The program, produced by his company, Essprit Productions Private Limited, aims to tackle critical national issues, potentially reshaping public discourse on the state-run news channel.

Chaudhary did not specify the launch date. However, sources said that the program can go live as early as tonight at 9 pm.

However, the show’s debut has hit a stumbling block.

Citing sources within the public broadcaster, NewsDrum on Friday reported that his first episode, submitted for telecast on Wednesday, was pulled from the lineup after officials flagged a significant error.

The episode included a visual that incorrectly depicted parts of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan-occupied territory, a violation of India’s strict cartographic norms.

DD News officials quickly withdrew the episode, citing national security concerns and statutory requirements for map accuracy. Sources within DD News confirmed to NewsDrum that the episode did not air as scheduled on Thursday either.

“It did not go live on Thursday as well,” said a source familiar with the matter.

On April 8, he posted a teaser on X, calling it the “FINAL COUNTDOWN” and inviting applications for producers, writers, researchers, graphic designers, and other editorial staff for Essprit Productions Private Limited.

“We’re building India’s most dynamic news startup—and we want storytellers, disruptors, and changemakers. If you’ve got passion, drive, and a knack for rewriting the rules, we want you,” he wrote, including an email address for job applications.

On May 6, he followed up with a post expressing his excitement for the new show, stating, “One of the proudest moments of my life — captured in my new promo shot. Working on my new show, this is more than just a career milestone. As a journalist, this is my way of giving back to the country that has given me everything.”

Essprit Productions has already entered into a content production agreement with Prasar Bharati, under which it is slated to produce 260 episodes annually for DD News. The deal, reportedly worth Rs 15 crore, marks a significant chapter in Chaudhary’s career, formalising his return to the screen.