Startup show ‘Ideabaaz’ to premiere on Zee TV and ZEE5

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (Z) has entered into a strategic partnership with the integrated start-up platform Ideabaaz Tech.

Founded by Jeet Wagh and Family, Ideabaaz is an integrated start-up reality show and a platform designed to discover, mentor and fund entrepreneurs from tier II and tier III cities.

‘Z’ and Ideabaaz Tech will launch a new jointly developed and co-funded Intellectual Property (IP) titled ‘Ideabaaz’.

Created and curated by the media expert Raj Nayak, who is also an investor in Ideabaaz, along with Jeet Wagh and Sagoon Wagh, the show is aimed towards the start-up ecosystem.

The show will premiere on Zee TV and its digital entertainment platform, ZEE5.

Z spokesperson said, “For over three decades, ‘Z’ has redefined the content ecosystem through unique offerings that entertain and engage with its consumers. The strategic partnership with Ideabaaz Tech Pvt. Ltd. is a perfect extension of our vision to create purposeful entertainment for our consumers with content that blends creativity with technology-led innovation. Presenting Ideabaaz on Zee TV and ZEE5 will enable us to tap into the rich, entrepreneurial spirit of Bharat and showcase unheard stories and innovations from the tier II and tier III markets. We will continue to take the necessary steps and build meaningful engagement for our consumers in the realm of content and technology.”

Jeet Wagh, Founder, Ideabaaz, added, “Our mission is to create an ecosystem where ideas are nurtured, talent is celebrated, and opportunities are accessible to all. Tapping into the The nation’s vision towards technology and innovation, coupled with the network reach and strength of ‘Z’, we believe this is the right moment to build a new wave of start-ups that can shape India’s future.”