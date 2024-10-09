Star Sports unveils new promo for PKL Season 11 featuring Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep

New Delhi: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has launched its latest campaign film for PKL Season 11, featuring the Kannada superstar, Kiccha Sudeep.

Known for his commanding screen presence and dynamic performances, Kiccha Sudeep embodies strength, determination, and the indomitable spirit that reflects the very essence of the Bengaluru Bulls, one of the most followed and popular teams in PKL.

The promo:

In the campaign promo, Kiccha Sudeep embodies the formidable strength and spirit of Karnataka's revered Nandi bull as he faces off against a mighty elephant, symbolising the challenge of the opposing team’s defenders. As the elephant’s trunk pulls him back, each step becomes a test of strength, indicating a fierce struggle between the unstoppable force of the bull and the might of the elephant.

As Sudeep powers through, a resounding chorus of "Kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi" echoes in the background, fuelling his strength and helping him overcome the elephant's resistance. This powerful chant signifies triumph in this intense ‘Battle of Breath’. Crossing the end line, Sudeep delivers a victorious thigh-five, standing tall against disbelieving defenders. This sequence personifies the unmatched strength and heroism synonymous with Kannadigas, creating an unforgettable visual of power and victory of the Bengaluru Bulls team. Through this film, Star Sports seamlessly weaves together local culture and the nuances of the sport of Kabaddi, reinforcing the deep-rooted connection of the people of Karnataka with Pro Kabaddi League.

Speaking on the promo-film, Kiccha Sudeep said "Having been associated with the Pro Kabaddi League for many years, I’ve seen firsthand how the sport embodies raw power, determination, and resilience—qualities that resonate deeply with me and the spirit of Karnataka. This campaign, representing the Bengaluru Bulls, holds a special place in my heart as it reflects not just the strength of the game, but also the spirit of Nandi, a symbol of power that inspires Kannadigas and fuels the home team's charge. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey once again and can't wait to see our Bulls storm ahead with unstoppable energy this season."

The league will kick off at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9, followed by the Noida Indoor Stadium from November 10 to December 1, and culminate at Pune's Balewadi Sports Complex from December 3 to 24.