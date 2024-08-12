Star Sports Network to broadcast Premier League 2024/25 in 4K resolution

Delhi: Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Premier League, announced that the 2024/25 season will be broadcast in 4K definition for the first time on Indian linear television.

Starting from August 17th, Premier League will be broadcast in 4K resolution exclusively on Star 4K. The opening fixture, featuring the clash between Manchester United and Fulham at 12:30am, will set the stage for this broadcast.

Star 4K is available exclusively as a value-added service (VAS) on Airtel Xstream and TATA Play Binge+.

Throughout the season, Star 4K will broadcast selective matches featuring the 'Big 6' teams—Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Star 4K first made its debut during Tata IPL 2024, and continued during tournaments such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Wimbledon 2024, Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, and BGMI Masters Series Season 3.

In addition to the Premier League, Star 4K will also feature a lineup of upcoming sports events, including the Caribbean Premier League, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, and the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Additionally, Star 4K recently hosted the 4K TV Premieres of several Bollywood movies, including Brahmastra, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and 83.