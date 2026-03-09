New Delhi: Star Jalsha has announced the launch of Bigg Boss Bangla, produced by EndemolShine India, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will host the show.

The announcement coincided with a gala cricket match hosted by Ganguly, attended by advertisers and public figures, and concluded with the reveal of the show’s logo supported by a light and sound display.

Among the advertisers present were representatives from Emami, Asian Shopping, Dollar Industries, Budge Budge Refineries, Adi Mohini, Calcutta Publishers, OJB, Sunrise Foods and Dasstosh.

Sumanta Bose, Star Plus, Star Bharat and Star Utsav, East and West Cluster, JioStar, said, “The launch of Bigg Boss Bangla marks a significant expansion of one of India’s most powerful entertainment franchises into a high-potential market. For Star Jalsha, this addition represents an important milestone in our leadership journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering differentiated, large-scale entertainment.

The format has been thoughtfully reimagined to reflect Bengal’s cultural ethos while retaining the scale and intensity that define Bigg Boss. We are thrilled to have the global icon Sourav Ganguly lead this new chapter; he brings unmatched credibility, leadership and a deep emotional connection with Bengal. With Sourav Ganguly at the helm, we are presenting the show with strong ambition, deep conviction, and a clear vision to build a high-impact non-fiction franchise.”

Sourav Ganguly said, “Bigg Boss is a format built on strong personalities, bold opinions, and compelling conversations, qualities that are deeply rooted in Bengal’s cultural fabric. I am delighted to collaborate with Star Jalsha to bring Bigg Boss Bangla to audiences in a way that reflects the passion, emotion, and distinctive identity of our state.

This is a show that will spark dialogue, celebrate individuality and keep viewers deeply engaged. I look forward to connecting with audiences across Bengal and being part of their journey as the season unfolds.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, added, “Bigg Boss has grown into one of the most powerful and enduring entertainment formats in the country, connecting with audiences across regions through its unique blend of personality, conflict and real human moments. Bringing the format to Bengal is an exciting step forward for us, as it allows us to celebrate the state’s vibrant culture, strong voices and spirited conversations within the Bigg Boss universe.

With the launch of Bigg Boss Bangla, the franchise now expands its footprint to seven languages across India, further cementing its position as a truly national entertainment phenomenon. With Star Jalsha as our partner and Sourav Ganguly leading the show, we are confident that Bigg Boss Bangla will resonate deeply with viewers and deliver the scale, energy and engagement that the franchise is known for.”