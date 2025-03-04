Star India sues 1xBet over illegal live streaming of ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Star India has filed an FIR against an online betting platform, 1xBet, for allegedly streaming the ICC Champions Trophy tournament without consent, license, or agreement.

The FIR, filed at the Cyber Cell of the Bengaluru City (East) Police, seeks to apprehend individuals involved in the alleged illegal streaming of the cricket matches without Star’s cognizance.

As per the report by Hindu, the charges slapped on the betting platform are Sections 43, 66, and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code.

Star, in its complaint, stated, “Any telecast, transmission, or streaming without the express permission of the company’s express permission violates Star’s copyright and broadcast reproduction rights.”

While the individuals associated with the matter are yet to be identified, the police are mulling over plans to investigate the celebrities that were associated with 1xBet to identify the individuals involved.

Some notable celebrities associated with the platform include actor Urvashi Rautela, South African cricketer Heinrich Klassen, and India’s Suresh Raina.

Originating from Curaçao, 1xBet operates as an online betting platform with a global reach. Numerous countries have implemented bans or blocks against the site. In India, a January bulletin from the Ministry of Home Affairs indicated that the 1xBet application was subject to blocking.

Despite these restrictions, the company has continued to sponsor various Indian events. This includes a Mysore derby in 2023 and an esports competition held in the previous year. Furthermore, the 1xBet India website remains accessible, and the company maintains an active presence on social media platforms.

Speaking on offshore betting platforms, Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation, told BestMediaInfo.com that despite advisories from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and efforts by regulatory bodies, offshore betting platforms continue to advertise in India by exploiting legal ambiguities and operating from jurisdictions beyond India's legal reach.

Their advertising strategies are diverse and adaptive, including the use of surrogate advertising, channels such as Telegram and WhatsApp groups, third-party websites, and even out-of-home advertising like billboards and cab promotions to reach their target audience. The sheer volume and the evolving nature of these advertisements make it a gargantuan task for authorities to monitor and curb their proliferation effectively.