Star India seeks to rework $3 billion ICC cricket broadcast rights

New Delhi: Star India has sent an email to ICC stating that it wants to renegotiate the $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-2027 with the International Cricket Council (ICC), as per media reports.

The report further added that the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup organised in the US and in the West Indies to expand and promote cricket’s reach in newer regions, witnessed a decline in Indian viewership owing to the inconvenient timings.

Furthermore, bad weather caused matches, including an India match, to be shortened or washed out has further compounded the situation.



Disney Star India declined to respond to the queries sent.

The agreement between the ICC and Star India is considered rigid and consists of no provisions for renegotiation or exit, sources familiar with the matter stated.