Star Gold to premiere historical epic Chhaava on August 17

New Delhi: Star Gold will broadcast the World Television Premiere of Chhaava on August 17, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and is positioned as a large-scale television event featuring themes of resistance, sacrifice, and legacy.

“Chhaava is more than a cinematic experience, it’s a celebration of India’s enduring legacy, courage, and sacrifice that deeply resonates with Indian audiences. Premiering it during the Independence Day Weekend allows us to align powerful storytelling with a moment of national pride. For advertisers, it’s an unmatched opportunity to associate with content that delivers both emotional impact and scale. At Star Gold, we continue to build television events that unite families, spark conversations and drive high viewer engagement,” said a Star Gold spokesperson.

The broadcaster has previously reported significant reach for its television premieres. Its telecast of Stree 2 reportedly drew 41 million viewers, including 30% first-time channel audiences. Earlier titles such as Pathaan and Brahmastra were said to have reached 50 million and 42 million viewers respectively.

Tide+ has come on board as the presenting sponsor for the Chhaava premiere, with Adani Ambuja Cement listed as a special partner. Additional brand partnerships are expected ahead of the telecast.

The film has also seen strong traction across digital and box office metrics. According to IMDb, it currently ranks as the No. 1 Most Popular Indian Movie of 2025. Ormax Media’s box office tracking data places Chhaava as the year’s highest-grossing film across languages and genres.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna and portrays the leadership and challenges faced by Sambhaji Maharaj in continuing the Maratha Empire’s legacy.

Chhaava will air on Star Gold at 8 PM on August 17, 2025.