Sri Adhikari Brothers board approves 1:10 stock split, Rs 100 crore promoter loan

New Delhi: Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (SABTNL) said its board has approved a sub-division of equity shares, a proposal to raise promoter loans, and a plan to enhance the company’s borrowing powers.

The board approved a 1:10 stock split, where one equity share of face value Rs 10 will be split into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each. The record date will be decided after shareholders approve the move through a postal ballot.

It also approved acceptance of loans from the promoter of up to Rs 100 crore, with an option to convert the loans into equity shares, subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot.

In addition, the board cleared a proposal to increase the company’s borrowing powers, with the total borrowed amount not to exceed Rs 500 crore, which will also go to shareholders through a postal ballot.

The company said the board has appointed Srivatsava Sunkara (DIN: 01725431) as chairperson with effect from January 6, 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals through the postal ballot.

The board also accepted the resignation of Kiran Kumar Inampudi (DIN: 01024343) from the post of chairperson, effective January 6, 2026. The company said Inampudi will continue as an executive director.

For the postal ballot, e-voting will start on January 14, 2026 and end on February 12, 2026, with the result scheduled to be declared on February 13, 2026.