SPNI launches new Hindi movie channel, Sony MAX 1

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has launched a new Hindi movie channel, Sony MAX 1.

The channel is slated to go live on May 1, 2025, across major DTH and cable platforms.

The channel will have content ranging from Bollywood blockbusters and regional gems to cult classics and popular Hollywood dubbed titles.

The tagline of the channel is ‘Filmon ka aisa chaska, jo dekhe hakka bakka’.

Tushar Shah

Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) & Business Head – Movies, Regional and Infotainment Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, “With a legacy of building impactful brands and a deep understanding of audience preferences, the launch of Sony MAX 1 is a step forward as we expand our Hindi Movies Cluster. The channel is all set to offer a curated movie-viewing experience on linear television, relevant to today’s viewer, rooted in family sensibilities, and designed for delight.”