0

Advertisment
Television

SPNI gives additional charge to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ajay Bhalwankar, Tushar Shah

Ajay Bhalwankar, who heads its Marathi channel, will additionally spearhead Sony SAB as its business head. Tushar Shah, CMO of SPNI, will additionally oversee Sony MAX, Sony MAX HD, Sony MAX 2, Sony WAH and Sony PAL

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
spni charges

(L-R: Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ajay Bhalwankar, Tushar Shah)

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced three leadership changes. 

Nachiket Pantvaidya is now taking over as the Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET). This marks his third stint with SPNI. While he joins SET, he will also continue to manage his role as General Manager at Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP). 

Ajay Bhalwankar, who has been with SPNI since 2014, currently heads its Marathi channel. He previously served as the chief creative director for SPNI's flagship General Entertainment Channel, Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Moving forward, Bhalwankar will additionally spearhead Sony SAB as its business head. 

Tushar Shah is the Business Head of English, Bengali, and Infotainment Channels and the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). He oversees channels such as Sony PIX, Sony AATH, and Sony BBC Earth. 

Going forward, Shah will additionally oversee Sony MAX, Sony MAX HD, Sony MAX 2, Sony WAH and Sony PAL. 

Sony Pictures Network India Sony Entertainment Television
Advertisment
 