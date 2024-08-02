SPNI appoints Ritesh Khosla as General Counsel

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced that Ritesh Khosla has been appointed as the new General Counsel, effective September 1, 2024.

He succeeds Ashok Nambissan, who is retiring.

Khosla began his career as a practising lawyer in a law firm before joining SPNI, where he advanced, serving as Deputy General Counsel for the past six years.

With over two decades of experience, his expertise includes mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures (JVs), regulatory frameworks, compliance, corporate governance, complex litigation, and intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and enforcement.

In his new role, Khosla will oversee SPNI's Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Secretarial and Standards and Practices functions. He will provide risks and legal guidance, manage the company's legal risks, and serve as the company's Ombudsperson. He will report directly to the Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India.

Aside from his core duties, Khosla will lead initiatives to enhance SPNI's compliance framework, especially in digital and intellectual property rights. He aims to also strengthen the company's legal infrastructure in international markets and oversee SPNI's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aligning them with legal and ethical standards.

Reflecting on his appointment, Khosla said: "I am deeply honoured to become General Counsel at SPNI. My journey here has been incredibly enriching, and I am eager to continue working with our talented team. This role offers a unique opportunity to build on the strong legal foundation established under Ashok Nambissan's leadership. I am committed to upholding the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct and advancing SPNI's mission to deliver exceptional content and experiences to our audiences."