Delhi: Sony YAY! has revealed its cartoon shows’ roster for Raksha Bandhan. The company’s media brief compares its cartoons with the bond shared by siblings.

From sibling showdowns curated in Oggy and the Cockroaches to the mischief making relatability of Honey Bunny to the strength of Naruto: Shippuden and the laugh-out dynamics of Shin chan reflected in every sibling bond.