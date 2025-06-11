Sony vs Tata Play: Culver Max challenges TDSAT order, says it curtails free speech and right to respond

New Delhi: Culver Max Entertainment, formerly monikered Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has challenged the recent TDSAT (Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal) order abstaining the network from making public pronouncements on the tussle with Tata Play.

Contesting the order in the Bombay High Court, Culver Max has argued that TDSAT’s order is curtailing its right to free speech. The network also submitted before the court that the TDSAT order is curtailing its right to defend itself against allegations thrown at the network by viewers/subscribers on social media.

The issue arose when TDSAT temporarily debarred Culver Max from disconnecting Tata Play amid a financial dispute over outstanding dues of Rs 128 crore. The tribunal ordered Tata Play to deposit Rs 40 crore within two weeks and halted Culver Max from displaying static messages, indicating a potential service suspension, on its channels.

The matter relates to a long-standing commercial relationship between Tata Play Ltd. and Culver Max.

According to Tata Play, it has already paid approximately Rs 4,000 crore over the last ten years and continues to pay Rs 700 crore annually.

The tribunal was informed that even after a communication from Culver Max in March 2025 requesting Rs 300 crore, a sizable amount had already been paid by Tata Play. Yet, a fresh notice dated May 21, 2025, demanded an additional Rs 128.42 crore, which Tata Play challenged before the tribunal.

Taking note of this, the tribunal directed Tata Play to pay Rs 40 crore within two weeks. However, it made it clear that this payment would be without prejudice to either party’s claims or defences. Specifically, the order states:

“The payment of the aforesaid amount will be subject to the outcome of this Broadcasting Petition. The payment shall not be treated as an admission of any facts by the petitioner, nor shall the receipt of the said amount by the respondent be treated as such. This amount will be adjusted towards the final liability, if any, at the time of final hearing.”

In addition to staying the Rs 128 crore demand notice dated May 21, 2025, TDSAT also restrained Culver Max from running any static image or scroll on television channels retransmitted by Tata Play.

In a fresh petition filed in the Bombay High Court, Culver Max alleged that Tata Play misled the subscribers by communicating the unavailability of SPNI channels - Sony SAB, Sony Sports, Sony Max - as Culver Max’s fault. Responding to subscribers' scrutiny, SPNI took to social media and public posts to explain their stance. This prompted TDSAT to initiate a gag order.

Culver Max has asked for a stay on the order’s implementation until the final verdict is produced following the judicial process.