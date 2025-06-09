Sony Sports to broadcast India vs England Test Series live in 4 languages starting June 20

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network announced its coverage of the India tour of England, set to begin on June 20, 2025.

The five-match Test series, which will be played at venues such as Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval, will be broadcast live across Sony Sports Network’s channels.

The all-encompassing live coverage of the India tour of England will be showcased across four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Viewers can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 channels in Hindi and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu.

Sony Sports Network also brings back its flagship show, Extraaa Innings, which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket, providing their expert analysis and commentary for the series.

Sony Sports Network’s panel and commentators for the series:

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Vaughan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton, Sanjana Ganesan, Harsha Bhogle

Hindi: Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra, Vivek Razdan, Saba Karim, RP Singh, Arjun Pandit, Gaurav Kapur Tamil: Hemang Badani, Bharat Arun, WV Raman, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Arun V

Tamil: Hemang Badani, Bharat Arun, WV Raman, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Arun V Telugu: Venkatapathy Raju, Ravi Teja, Rakesh Deva, Sandeep B

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “While our recent performance in limited-overs cricket is a testament to the depth and talent of Indian cricket, Test matches in England present a unique challenge. Sony Sports Network aims to rally the nation behind Team India as they embark on this crucial Test series, inspiring fans to believe that this team can overcome any challenge on any pitch in the world. With the return of Extraaa Innings and our multilingual panels, we are committed to delivering an immersive and inclusive viewing experience for every cricket fan in India.”

Sunil Gavaskar, Indian cricket Legend and former Team India captain, said, “There’s always something special about an Indian team touring England, and this time, with a new young captain and terrific young players, the excitement and anticipation among fans are at an all-time high—everyone is eager to see how these young cricketers will rise to the occasion and carve out their own legacy. The Sony Sports campaign, ‘Ground Tumhara, Jeet Hamari’, perfectly captures the spirit: England may be the host, but India is determined to make it their own, and with infectious energy, discipline, unity, and self-belief, this tour could well be the launchpad for a new era in Indian cricket, inspiring millions as the world watches on.”

Michael Vaughn, former England captain, added, “Well, it’s official—Shubman Gill is the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It’s a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli. Gill’s got plenty to prove, especially away from home, but he’s shown he’s got the temperament for big moments. With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad hungry to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India’s next generation. Don’t be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion”

Sony Sports Network launches the last leg of the ‘Ground Tumhara, Jeet Hamari’ campaign with a two-part film. The first film is led by former England Captain, Michael Vaughan, delving into Team India’s history in test cricket In England with Team England having a natural advantage as the home team.

Watch the film here:

The second film, which will be launched soon, is led by cricket legend and former India Captain, Sunil Gavaskar along with Irfan Pathan, Gaurav Kapur and Sanjana Ganesan responding to Michael Vaughan and current English players, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson’s challenge to Team India for the series. The Indian panel drives the new Team India’s resolve and fighting spirit as they look to settle old scores in their quest to rewrite history. The film, which is set on the 1984 song ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki’ signifies that despite the adversity posed by English playing conditions and fans, Naya Team India will persevere and win the series.