Sony Sports Network to live telecast India Tour of Sri Lanka

Delhi: Team India is set to face Sri Lanka for a limited-over series. The two sides will face each other across three T20Is in Pallekele, followed by three ODIs in Colombo. The series, starting Saturday, July 27, 2024, will be broadcast Live on Sony Sports Network from 7:00pm IST onwards.

Sony Sports Network, with the broadcast of India Tour of Zimbabwe, Major League Cricket (MLC), West Indies Tour of England and Vitality T20 Blast, intend to bring back their flagship studio show Extraaa Innings with a roster of English commentators including Robin Uthappa, Scott Styris, Saba Karim and Abhinav Mukund supported by Sri Lankan commentators Roshan Abeysinghe and Russell Arnold.

The Hindi roster comprises Ashish Nehra, Ajay Jadeja, Pragyan Ojha, Vivek Razdan and Aakash Chopra while the Tamil & Telugu panel will have Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, R. Sridhar, Anirudha Srikkantha, TR Arasu, Venkatapathy Raju, Ashish Reddy and Akshath Reddy respectively.

The broadcast of Sri Lanka vs India will be in prime time for Indian fans live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The broadcast of India Tour of Sri Lanka solidifies Sony Sports Network’s position as a global multi-sports arena for audiences in India. These are exciting times for Indian cricket with the team’s recent T20 World Cup victory, the rise of new young players and the appointment of new head coach. India Tour of Sri Lanka comes at the perfect time for Indian fans who will be eager to watch the new-look team in action at prime time."

Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said, “We are delighted to welcome India for a limited-over series for the first time since 2021. It will be exciting to see how the team performs under the new head coach. The two teams have a fair share of history between themselves, and it will be exciting to see some top-quality matches during the series, which will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.”