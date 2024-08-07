Sony Sports Network to live broadcast 133rd edition of Durand Cup

Delhi: Sony Sports Network (SPN), has continued its association with the IndianOil Durand Cup. The broadcaster had acquired the exclusive media rights to broadcast the 133rd edition of the tournament which is currently also being broadcast in neighbouring Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup features 24 teams spread across six different groups in four cities, with the toppers and the best two second-placed sides making it to the quarter-finals.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, unveiled the three winner’s trophies, the President’s Cup, the Shimla Trophy and the original prize the Durand Cup, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s cultural centre on July 10, 2024, while also flagging-off this year’s Trophy Tour.

The grand finale meanwhile, is scheduled for 31st August 2024 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in football-crazy Kolkata, which saw a full-house of 65,000 roaring fans last time around.

The group league games are being played in Jamshedpur, Shillong and Kokrajhar, besides Kolkata. The first two named will be hosting the tournament for the first time.

Football fans can catch all the action on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel and the matches will also be available for livestreaming, exclusively on SPN’s premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.

The Durand Cup, first held in 1888, got its name after its founder Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the then Foreign Secretary to the Government of India. It is the only Cup competition at the top level of Indian football which pits all Indian Super League (Indian top division) teams against top I-League (second division) and other invitational teams, as well as teams from the Armed Forces, against each other. This year a team from the Royal Nepal Army are also participating.

The spotlight now shifts to one of the grandest derbies in the world, the Kolkata Derby, scheduled for August 18, where Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off against rivals Emami East Bengal FC.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "It’s an honour for us to have a competition of football heritage and immense prestige as Durand Cup on our roster. It further reaffirms Sony Sports Network’s position as the Home of Football in India. This year’s edition brings a lot of promising competition to the table and fans can look forward to some top-quality games as the new football season kicks off in style.”

RC Srikanth, VSM Chief of Staff, HQ, Eastern Command and Chairman, Durand Cup Organizing Committee (DCOC), said, “The Durand Cup Organising Committee is extremely happy to continue their partnership with a world-class broadcaster like the Sony Sports Network for the prestigious IndianOil Durand Cup, this year into its 133rd Edition. The Durand Cup is no ordinary tournament as it provides a unique platform for budding footballers from every corner of the country to rub shoulders with world class legends. We are confident that the legacy of the Durand shall be carried forth to greater heights with a partner like Sony Sports Network standing by steadfastly.”

The live coverage of Durand Cup 2024 can be viewed on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as livestream on Sony Liv.