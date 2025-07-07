Sony Sports Ten 4 HD to rebrand as Ten 4 Telugu, SD as Ten 4 Tamil from July 10

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network will enhance its sports channel portfolio by launching dedicated Tamil and Telugu channels on July 10, 2025.

Sony Sports Ten 4 HD will be rebranded as Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and the SD feed will become Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil.

Sony Sports Ten 3 will be renamed Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD and SD, totalling four rebranded channels.

This initiative highlights Sony’s focus on regional accessibility in India. Industry sources suggest a Kannada feed is planned for later this year, further expanding its regional reach.

Sony Sports Network holds a comprehensive portfolio of sports rights across cricket, football, tennis, and diverse global events.