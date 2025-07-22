Sony Sports Network to continue Durand Cup broadcast until 2027

New Delhi: Sony Pictures (SPNI) will continue to hold exclusive broadcast and digital rights for the Durand Cup until 2027, following a renewal of its agreement for three additional seasons.

Under the renewed agreement, matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels and streamed on Sony Liv across India and the subcontinent. The extension comes as the tournament expands its presence, with upcoming editions to be held across five states.

SPNI’s association with the Durand Cup over the past two seasons has included a range of on-ground and promotional activities. Last year, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the trophy tour for the 133rd edition.

The broadcaster also partnered with prominent figures such as former India captain Sunil Chhetri, actor and team owner John Abraham, and actor Kartik Aaryan. The tournament reportedly saw a 100% rise in cumulative reach and a 27% increase in average impressions over the 2023 season.

Organised by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command on behalf of the armed forces, the Durand Cup has been a fixture in Indian football since 1888. The tournament is recognised as one of the country’s oldest sporting competitions and continues to feature top domestic clubs alongside emerging players.

“At Sony Sports Network, our commitment to delivering the best in Indian football remains unwavering,” said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution and International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

The tournament has continued to evolve in scale and visibility. Speaking on the expanded partnership, Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, VSM, GOC Bengal Sub Area and Vice Chairman of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, said,

“The Durand Cup is proud to continue its journey as a tournament that blends rich legacy with bold ambition. Our re-association with the Hon’ble President of India has added immense prestige to the event, reaffirming its national importance.

This collaboration not only enhances visibility but also strengthens our shared vision of making Indian football more aspirational. The Durand Cup continues to provide a vital platform for the aspiring youth of India to test their mettle against the best in the business, shaping the future of Indian football with every match played.”

SPNI continues to hold rights for a number of international football properties, including UEFA EURO 2028, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Nations League, Bundesliga, and the FA Cup.