Sony Sports Network to broadcast World Tennis League in India from Dec 19

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network will broadcast the World Tennis League from December 19 to 22, 2024 in India.

Sony Sports Network has acquired the exclusive television and digital rights for broadcasting in the Indian Sub-Continent including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sania Mirza and Rob Koeing have come on board as the commentators.

The World Tennis League is a one-of-a-kind mixed-gender league which will be held at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi with match-ups between four teams namely Eagles, Falcons, Hawks and Kites.

What makes the tournament even more interesting is the presence of players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Sumit Nagal from India in Men’s. On the other hand, the women stars participating include the likes of Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejčíková, Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Jasmine Paolini, and Mirra Andreeva.

During the tournament, the teams will play each other in a round-robin format. Each tie will consist of four sets: one men’s singles match, one women's singles match, and two doubles sets, which may include men's doubles, women's doubles, or mixed doubles, as determined by the team that wins the coin toss.

Following the round-robin phase, the top two teams will face off in the final on December 22, 2024.

The squads are as follows:

Eagles – Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejčíková, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud

Hawks – Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Taylor Fritz, Sumit Nagal

Falcons – Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev

Kites – Jasmine Paolini, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios