Sony Sports Network to broadcast Australia Open 2025 from Jan 12

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network announced the exclusive broadcast of the Australian Open 2025 from January 12 to January 26.

Sony Sports Network will deliver live coverage with EXTRAAA SERVE, featuring Sania Mirza, Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja.

The broadcaster will also televise Australian Open 2025 matches in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Ahead of the highly anticipated tournament, the Sony Sports Network has onboarded advertisers such as Rolex, Kia Motors, Apple, Amul and more.

The Australian Open 2025 is set to feature a strong contingent of Indian players, with four athletes confirmed to participate in the main draw. Rithvik Bollipalli, making his Grand Slam debut, will be joined by seasoned players Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, and Sriram Balaji in Melbourne. Rithvik, currently ranked 72nd in doubles, has had a successful 2024 season, including winning his first ATP Tour title. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna will be looking to defend his men's doubles title at the 2024 Australian Open, Additionally, Sumit Nagal has earned direct entry into his fifth

As fans prepare for the iconic blue courts of Melbourne, Sony Sports launched its new campaign #WHEREGREATNESSBEGINS, positioning the Australian Open as a tournament that unearths the future Greats of the game. The campaign pays homage to the greatest tennis players and places hope in the minds of fans for the next Great.

Starting January 12, 2024, watch the first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (English) as well as livestream it on Sony LIV, 5:30 AM onwards.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said, “The Australian Open has established itself as the preferred Grand Slam among Indian tennis fans, differentiated by its entertainment quotient and the presence of top-seeded players. It is the most-watched Grand Slam on linear television over the last three years. We are committed to continuing this momentum and delivering premier tennis action to our Indian audiences. The response from advertisers has been exceptionally positive, with prestigious brands such as Rolex, Kia Motors, Apple and more joining us for this remarkable tournament.”

Sania Mirza, Two-time Australian Open winner & Brand Ambassador for Tennis on Sony Sports Network, commented, "I have some of my fondest memories at the Australian Open and I look forward to being back in the expert’s chair for Sony Sports Network’s EXTRAAA SERVE. I am also excited to watch the 2025 season, as Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal will represent India. The competition is about to get more interesting as this season will bring lots of opportunities, whether it’s for Jannik Sinner, who looks to defend his title or its Novak Djokovic, who is looking to restore his past glory. Adding to the Melbourne heat will be the contest between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek."

Somdev Devvarman, Olympian & Former No 1 India Tennis Player. Asian Games & Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist and panelist, EXTRAAA SERVE, said, "Over the years, Sony Sports Network has become the home for Australian Open and it gives me immense pleasure to return to the commentary box and the studio chair for yet another exciting season. The 2025 edition of the tournament will set the tone for the upcoming Australian Open tournaments and other Grand Slams especially when it comes to the next legend in tennis.”