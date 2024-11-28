Sony Sports Network to broadcast ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 from Nov 29

New Delhi: The ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled to commence on November 29, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Sharjah). The tournament will be live telecast from 10:30 AM IST on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels

The event features an exciting lineup of young cricketing talent from across Asia. Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament has a rich legacy and serves as a crucial platform for emerging cricketers.

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), India stands out as the most successful team in Under-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times out of ten editions. Following India, Pakistan has also made its mark with multiple titles, showcasing its cricketing prowess at the youth level.

The rivalry between the two cricketing giants, India and Pakistan, draws significant attention and is filled with high tension and excitement. This rivalry will unfold for cricketing fans at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 30, 2024, and will be live telecast from 10:30 AM IST on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said, "The ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2014 will be the inaugural ACC event to be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. We are committed to delivering exceptional coverage and engaging content to cricket fans nationwide and are excited to showcase the emerging young talent from across Asia, with a special emphasis on the promising young Team India.”

Bangladesh will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2023 final against the UAE by a margin of 195 runs. Other countries participating in the tournament include Afghanistan, Nepal, Japan and UAE.