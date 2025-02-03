Sony Sports Network leverages Akon's star power for anti-drug campaign

New Delhi: Following the success of the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign, Sony Sports Network joined hands with Grammy-nominated artist, producer, entrepreneur, and actor, Akon to feature his latest song in the third phase of their movement.

The broadcaster partners with Akon to further the cause of addressing the drug abuse among Indian youth. Committed to inspiring young individuals in India and fostering a long-term dedication to this critical issue, Sony Sports Network released the third iteration of ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign film with Akon’s anthemic new song ‘Akon’s Beautiful Day’ (Konvict Kulture / 9122 Records).

The major social awareness 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs' campaign was launched across Sony Sports Network and its 16M+ followers on social media. Aimed at educating the youth, the vibrant montage includes Indian sporting heroes showcasing the positive impact of sports on their lives. Inspired by the uplifting message of Akon’s latest song, this film aims to inspire youth to choose sports and a healthy lifestyle over drugs and negativity.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said, “Iss Baar Drugs ki Haar” is an important campaign for us and we are pleased to have Grammy-nominated artist, producer, entrepreneur, and actor, AKON join hands with us. Akon’s Beautiful Day is an apt addition to the campaign in driving home the message of: 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs'.”

The song ‘Akon’s Beautiful Day’ from Akon’s highly anticipated new studio album, adds the much-needed rising tone to Sony Sports Network's campaign 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs'.

The song adds the impetus of bringing alive the story of how sports can change the life of every person and channelise their energy towards the greater good of the individual and the community.

