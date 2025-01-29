Sony Sports Network gets broadcast rights of Legend 90 League

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network has secured the television broadcast rights of the Legend 90 League which will be played from February 6 to 18 in Raipur.

The Legend 90 League will feature cricketers such as former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, former Australian skipper Aaron Finch etc.

Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, said, "We are delighted to have Sony Sports Network as the official broadcaster of the Legend 90 League."

"This partnership will bring the thrill and excitement of the league to millions of cricket fans across the globe. With top-notch players, a unique 90-ball format, and dynamic franchises, the Legend 90 League promises to create unforgettable cricketing memories," he added.

The franchises of the league are Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors boast players like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu, while Delhi Royals have Shikhar Dhawan alongside Ross Taylor. Haryana Gladiators will have Harbhajan Singh at the helm, and former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will represent Rajasthan Kings. Also, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Giants.