Sony Sports Network combats drug abuse with sports stars

Delhi: Sony Sports Network has launched the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar,' movement aimed at combating drug abuse amongst Indian youth.

‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ is aimed at potential first-time drug users to make the right choice and saying NO to sampling drugs. The whole movement of Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar aims to motivate young India and emphasise living a fit, fulfilling, and healthy life through sports rather than succumbing to drug abuse.

Sony Sports Network is committed to this cause and believes that uniting sports icons with their young admirers can create a substantial impact. The films aim to encourage everyone to be a part of this vital movement to empower the youth and promote a healthier, drug-free future.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is extremely proud to launch the Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar' movement and we sincerely believe that sports has the power to instil and bring about a positive change among the youth. In association with India's top athletes across disciplines, we are confident of making a statement and inspiring young India to stay away from the influence of drugs."

Athletes of India across disciplines have joined hands with Sony Sports Network to spread the Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar message to young India. In the films, these sporting players are spreading awareness of the harmful effects of drugs and aiming to inspire as well as encourage people to choose the life of a champion by saying no to drugs.

Newly appointed Head Coach of the Indian Men’s Cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, Football players like Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia, Multiple Grand Slam Winner Sania Mirza, players like Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, Indian women’s cricket team Vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, Indian Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Indian men’s Hockey team's former captain Manpreet Singh and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen are featured in these films.

In addition to this, Indian Football team captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra, Team India cricketer Deepak Chahar, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, ace Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil, Indian Women’s Hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Asian Games gold medallist Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, Puja Tomar who created history as the first Indian to win a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Indian women’s team bowler Sneh Rana are some of the personalities who have come forward to be part of Sony Sports Network’s public service movement.