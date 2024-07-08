Sony Sports Network acquires exclusive TV rights for Major League Cricket 2024 in India

New Delhi: Culver Max Entertainment, who owns and operates Sony Sports Network, the sports broadcaster in India, has announced the acquisition of exclusive television rights for T20 cricket spectacle Major League Cricket (MLC) for one year in India.

The second edition of the league kickstarted with reigning champions MI New York facing Seattle Orcas in the opener at Church Street Park, Morrisville, telecast in India on July 6, 2024. The grand finale of the tournament will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and will be telecast live in India on July 29, 2024.

There is also participation from Indian cricket franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings and also some cricketers including Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran.

The MLC’s second season features an all-star lineup of announcers, including the former captain of the Indian national cricket team and batsman Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram, former New Zealand and Auckland cricketer Danny Morrison, alongside Daren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Matthew Hayden, Chris Morris, Natalie Germanos, Scott Styris, and Mike Haysmen.

The inaugural edition of MLC attained critical success with six teams participating i.e. San Francisco Unicorns, Washington Freedom, Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas, Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York. Team MI New York was crowned champions after they defeated Seattle Orcas in the final played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Pooran, who featured for the champions, registered 388 runs and was adjudged the Player of the Season last year.

The broadcaster’s cricket portfolio already has rights for New Zealand Cricket, England Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket & the recent addition of India Tour of Zimbabwe T20I series.