Sony Sports Network acquires broadcast rights for Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Delhi: Sony Sports Network has announced that it has acquired the media rights to live broadcast the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, set to take place in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, People’s Republic of China, from September 8 to September 17, 2024.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has confirmed the participation of six teams from the continent: Olympic Bronze medallists and defending champions India along with Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia.

Sony Sports Network aims to broadcast the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to viewers across India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Commencing September 8 on Sony Sports Ten 1 channels, the opening day will feature all six teams competing in a single-pool format. The curtain-raiser will see South Korea face Japan, followed by Malaysia face Pakistan and the day concluding with defending champions India facing the hosts China in the final fixture of the day.

One of the tournament's highlights will be the clash between India and Pakistan on September 14. The tournament will feature 20 matches, culminating in the final on September 17, where the champions will be crowned.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, "As the official broadcaster of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, we are thrilled to bring this prestigious tournament to hockey fans across the region. Audiences will get to watch Team India, the defending champions and Olympic Bronze medal winners playing for the first time since the Olympics Games Paris 2024. We are committed to serving hockey fans and delivering high-quality coverage that showcases the talent and competitive spirit of the best teams in Asia on Sony Sports Network."

Fumio Ogura, President, Asian Hockey Federation, said, “We are pleased to announce that the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, a prestigious tournament showcasing the finest talent in Asian hockey, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, one of the biggest broadcasters in the region. This partnership reflects our dedication to bringing the sport of hockey to a broader audience and ensuring that fans can witness some of the best hockey teams and athletes in action. Working together with Sony Sports Network, we aim to elevate the profile of hockey and inspire the next generation of athletes.”