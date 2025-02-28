Sony SAB showcases 3D holographic sky projection in Ujjain to promote ‘Veer Hanuman’

New Delhi: Sony SAB unveiled a 3D holographic sky projection in Ujjain to promote Veer Hanuman.

The activation utilised the scrim technology to create a 360-degree immersive experience on Mahashivratri.

The channel has also rolled out a TV campaign to capture the attention of target audiences, as well as leveraged its social media, YouTube, and other digital channels, to share bite-sized content, behind-the-scenes insights, and interactive experiences.

The Veer Hanuman show will bring the legendary story of Lord Hanuman, showcasing his transformation from a young boy to a revered deity who is worshipped as a symbol of devotion, loyalty, and bravery.

Premiering on March 11, this epic saga will air every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm on Sony SAB and sees young Aan Tiwari, Sayli Salunke, Arav Chowdharry and Mahir Pandhi in lead roles.

Vaishali Sharma, Head of Marketing and Comms, Sony SAB, said, As we launch 'Veer Hanuman', we're drawing on India's rich cultural heritage and harnessing cutting-edge technology by creating an immersive experience that will captivate audiences. Our innovative approach with this breathtaking 3D holographic sky projection will break new ground, enabling us to connect with viewers in a fresh way. Ujjain served as a perfect backdrop strategically to create an aura around the show to mesmerise and create interest amongst audiences, setting the tone for a show that will inspire and entertain millions.