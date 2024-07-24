Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announces retirement of Ashok Nambissan and Nitin Nadkarni

Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announces the retirement of General Counsel Ashok Nambissan and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nitin Nadkarni, effective August 31, 2024.

Nitin Nadkarni joined SPNI in 2005, driving the financial mandate and strategic financial initiatives for SPNI globally.

As CFO, Head of Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (BONE), and Head of Commercial, Nadkarni handled SPNI's commercial operations.

He has over four decades of experience in the financial sector.

Nadkarni said, "Working alongside the leadership team at SPNI has been an enriching experience. Our efforts have always focused on maintaining the highest financial integrity and operational excellence standards. I am proud of our efforts in fostering a culture of accountability and precision. This commitment to excellence continues to drive our success and innovation in the industry.”

According to NP Singh, MD and CEO, SPNI, “Nitin has been a pillar of strength for SPNI. His financial expertise, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the company’s success. His leadership has been invaluable in navigating complex financial landscapes and driving sustainable growth. We are immensely grateful for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Ashok Nambissan has been a part of SPNI since 2007, playing a role in its legal and regulatory framework. He oversaw the Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and Standards and Practices functions for SPNI's businesses in India.

Nambissan was involved in renegotiating IPL rights and acquiring Ten Sports.

Reflecting on his time at SPNI, Nambissan remarked, "My journey at SPNI has been enriching and filled with growth and learning. I am grateful for the opportunities and the support of my colleagues, who made this journey memorable. Contributing to major negotiations and acquisitions and collaborating with industry bodies to shape regulatory frameworks have been career highlights. I am honoured to have been part of the network's evolution and the launch of new channels and digital platforms, which have been significant milestones."

Singh shared, "Ashok’s contributions have been fundamental to our success. His legal expertise and strategic vision have guided SPNI through many challenges and opportunities. Ashok’s leadership in major acquisitions and his skill in navigating complex legal issues have set a high standard for our legal and regulatory practices. His involvement in initiatives like the joint venture with BBC Earth and the expansion of SonyLIV has been crucial. We extend our best wishes to Ashok for a fulfilling retirement.”