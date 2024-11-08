Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the first week of January 2025.

He has over two decades of experience. Before this, he was the CFO and Executive Director at Syngene International, a Biocon Group-listed subsidiary.

Biswas' career highlights include a 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held roles such as CFO of Vodafone Romania, EVP of Corporate Development, and Head of Procurement.

He has also been the Head of Corporate Finance at Hutchison India in the past.

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, stated, "Sibaji's financial expertise and strategic approach make him a strong fit for SPNI's leadership team. His experience in building operational efficiency and navigating complex financial landscapes will be valuable as we strengthen our brand and enhance the viewer experience. We look forward to his contributions as we enter this next phase of growth.”