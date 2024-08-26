Sony Max to broadcast ‘Adbhut’ as Direct-to-TV film release on Sep 15

Delhi: Sony Max is set to release supernatural thriller Adbhut as a Direct-to-TV Release.

Directed by Sabbir Khan and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, explores a world where the supernatural collides with reality.



Khan, Director, Adbhut, said, "Television has always been a powerful medium in India, reaching millions of homes across the country. With Adbhut, we are not just releasing a film; we are penetrating across crores of Indian households all at once. We are making history by embracing a new model that puts the audience first."

Siddiqui, Lead Actor, said, “Adbhut is a film that pushes boundaries, not just in its story but in how it’s being shared with the world. For me, it’s exciting to see a film reach millions of people at once through television. The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I believe audiences will find the experience both thrilling and thought-provoking. With this direct-to-TV release, we’re breaking new ground, and I’m proud to be a part of this historic moment.”

Udayan Pradeep Shukla, Head - Programming and On Air Promotions from Sony Max, said, "In a rapidly changing world, it’s crucial to innovate and adapt. Sony Max Original Release: Adbhut is our statement of intent that quality content should be accessible to everyone, and the unparalleled reach of television offers the perfect stage for such a monumental event on Sony Max."

Adbhut will air on Sony Max on September 15, at 8 PM.