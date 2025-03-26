Sony Marathi launches reality show Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar

New Delhi: Sony Marathi has announced the launch of ‘Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar,’ a reality show dedicated to celebrating the tradition of Kirtan.

The show has 108 participants from all 36 districts of Maharashtra.

The unveiling event in Mumbai was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, who revealed the veena-shaped silver trophy handcrafted by P N Gadgil Jewellers.

Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India and figures from the Kirtan community were also in attendance.

The launch featured a Kirtan performance by Avadhoot Sudhir Gandhi. Judges—Hari Bhakta Parayan (HBP) Radhatai Sanap and HBP Jagannath Maharaj Patil—were felicitated, along with the show’s anchor and lyricist, Ishwar Andhare.

The Chief Minister honoured descendants of some of Maharashtra's saints for preserving this tradition. Attendees included:

Madhav Maharaj Namdas (descendant of Sant Namdev Maharaj)

Ravikant Maharaj Vasekar (descendant of Sant Savata Maharaj)

Jabbar Maharaj Sheikh (descendant of Sant Sheikh Muhammad)

Bapusaheb Maharaj Dehukar (descendant of Sant Tukaram)

Janardan Maharaj Jagnade (descendant of Santaji Jagnade)

Gopalbuwa Makashir (descendant of Sant Nilobaray)

Pramod Pathak (descendant of Sant Bahinabai)

Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra’s rich spiritual heritage has always been its strength—and Kirtan is at the heart of that legacy. It has educated, uplifted, and united generations through devotion and storytelling. I commend Sony Marathi for creating a platform that honours this tradition while bringing it to a new generation. Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar is not just a show but a cultural movement that will keep our sacred legacy alive and thriving."

Banerjee said, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we’re passionate about telling stories that resonate deeply and authentically. Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar is more than just a show—it’s a celebration of Maharashtra’s spiritual legacy, brought alive through soul-stirring storytelling and devotion. At Sony Marathi, our philosophy of ‘Vinuya Atut Naati’ is about building lasting emotional bonds with our audience, and this show embodies that spirit perfectly.”

Kirtan has been a part of the Marathi culture. Long before the advent of the printing press, Kirtankars served as messengers of knowledge, morality, and devotion.

The show is guided by Kirtan composer and scholar Sadanand More, who is also a writer, poet, playwright, critic, historian and a key figure in Sant Sahitya.

The grand premiere of the show 'Kon Honar Maharashtracha Ladka Kirtankar' is on April 1, 2025, at 8:00 PM on Sony Marathi.