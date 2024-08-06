Sony gives additional roles to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ajay Bhalwankar, and Tushar Shah

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India has given additional roles to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ajay Bhalwankar, and Tushar Shah.

Pantvaidya, who returned to Sony Pictures Entertainment as General Manager of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), India, will now also oversee Sony TV.

Bhalwankar, currently the Head of Sony Marathi, will take on the additional role of Business Head for Sony Sab.

Tushar Shah, Sony’s CMO and Business Head for the English Movies, Infotainment, and Bengali Channels, will now also serve as the Business Head for SET Max, Sony's Hindi movie channel.

Before joining SPNI, Pantvaidya was the Group CEO at Balaji Telefilms. Int he past, he has also been the Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television. He also served as Business Head for Star Plus and held several roles within the Star TV network, including Head of Star Pravah and Managing Director of Fox Television Studios.

Shah has been with Sony Pictures for nearly 15 years. In his first stint with SPNI in 2002, he was the VP of Marketing and Communications. Returning in 2010, he became the EVP and Business Head of English and Bengali Channels. In the past, he has also worked at Walt Disney India and Mobile2win, and has even donned the hat of a TV consultant.

Bhalwankar joined Sony Entertainment Television (SET) as Chief Creative Director. Before joining SET, he was the Content Head for Hindi GECs at Zee and served as the Programming Head for SET from November 2009 to June 2011.

On August 5, 2024, SPNI announced that Neeraj Vyas, Business Head for Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster, will be leaving the company effective August 31, 2024.