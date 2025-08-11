Sony Entertainment signs 26 sponsors for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17 has secured 26 sponsors.
Maruti Suzuki and the Aditya Birla Group are onboarded as Co-Presenting Sponsors, while the State Bank of India joins as Banking Partner, and the Reserve Bank of India as a Special Sponsor.
The Co-Powered By roster includes UPI, Ultratech Cement, Stable Money App, Asian Paints, and Gowardhan Ghee.
Special Partners secured are Patanjali Dant Kanti, BHIM Payments App, Polycab India Ltd., Dr. Fixit (Pidilite Industries), Vida powered by Hero Motocorp and WinZO Games.
Associate Partners include Amazon India, Kalyan Jewellers, Godrej & Boyce, Laxmipati Sarees, Groww, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Aashirvaad Select Atta, Director's Elaichi and Bikaji.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 will premiere on August 11, from Monday to Friday at 9 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV