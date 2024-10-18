Sony BBC Earth to premiere, ‘Mammals’, narrated by Sir David Attenborough

New Delhi: Sony BBC Earth is all set to premiere Mammals, a series narrated by Sir David Attenborough on October 21, 2024. This six-part series journeys into the extraordinary world of mammals as they navigate a rapidly changing planet, shedding light on their diverse behaviours, adaptations, and vital roles in our ecosystems.

From the majestic elephants of Africa to the elusive snow leopards of the Himalayas, and the depths of the ocean to the icy tundra, the series will introduce an array of species, each with its own story to tell. It will also take viewers through the intricate relationships of mammals with their environment showcasing the strategies these creatures employ to survive in a constantly changing world, from hunting and foraging to raising their young.

Tushar Shah, Business Head, Hindi Movies, English, Bengali, Marathi, Infotainment Channels & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, "We are excited to bring Mammals, a captivating series that explores the extraordinary world of the animal kingdom, to Sony BBC Earth. This show portrays the resilience, intelligence, and beauty of mammals while also highlighting the challenges they face in a rapidly changing environment. Our commitment to delivering exceptional content remains strong, and we are dedicated to bringing our viewers the best-in-class experience through it."