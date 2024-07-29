Sony BBC Earth premieres ‘Planet Earth III’ on July 29

Delhi: Sony BBC Earth has announced the premiere of ‘Planet Earth III’, the latest addition to the Planet Earth series.

The eight-part series follows some of the world’s species and narrates stories depicting drama, thrill, humor, and emotions.

Presented by Sir David Attenborough, the show will premiere on Sony BBC Earth on July 29, 2024, at 09:00 PM.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, ‘Planet Earth III’ reflects the set of challenges that wildlife faces in the modern, crowded world. The show is making a comeback two decades after the original Planet Earth series first aired. It highlights some of the locations of India that include the teak forests where whistling wild dogs hunt prey three times their size and a village with venomous cobra co-existing with humans, leading to a change in their behaviour.

The final episode sheds light on the ‘heroes’ across the globe who put their lives on the line to protect the wildlife and the critically important ecosystems of our planet.

For the show's premiere, Sony BBC Earth has launched a campaign titled ‘WilderThanYourImagination’. It focuses on Earth’s unseen wonders. Ahead of the premiere, the channel conducted screenings at the Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai science centers.

Tushar Shah, 'Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head – English Cluster and Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “At Sony BBC Earth, we are dedicated to providing viewers with high-quality programming that ignites curiosity and fosters a deep connection with the natural world. Planet Earth III delivers on this commitment and perfectly embodies the brand promise. Narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough, this remarkable series is an immersive adventure into the heart of the wild. It showcases extraordinary tales of resilience, adaptation, and hope in the natural world.”

Mike Gunton, Executive Producer, Planet Earth III, said, “Planet Earth III is about the resilience and adaptability of nature and the remarkable animals changing their lives to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world dominated by us. This is the most ambitious Planet Earth series ever made, and we spent 1904 days filming it. We hold great responsibility as filmmakers to spark deep passion for our natural world, and we are excited for Indian audiences to have the chance to watch this fantastic series”.