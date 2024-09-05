Sony BBC Earth hosts fourth edition of Earth in Focus

Delhi: Sony BBC Earth has launched the fourth edition of its photography contest – ‘Earth In Focus.’

The theme for this edition is ‘One World, Many Frames.’

To participate, people can submit their photographs on the microsite under the subcategories - Markets: A Vibrant Melting Pot, Ancient Marvels, and Wildlife. The month-long contest will be judged by photographer, Shivang Mehta.

The top three winners across categories will receive a prize of GoPro HERO12 and get the opportunity to feature on the Sony BBC Earth channel. Additionally, the top 15 selections will get an opportunity to receive exclusive guidance from Mehta through a masterclass.

Rohan Jain, Business Operations Head - Sony AATH and Head - Marketing and Insights, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “As a channel committed to inspiring passion and exploration, we are thrilled to offer ‘Earth In Focus’ as a platform for people to showcase their talent and contribute to our shared passion for the world. As we announce the fourth edition of the contest, we are excited to see the world through the lens of our talented photographers and share their stunning work with our audience."

Mehta, Contest judge, Earth In Focus, said, “It is a pleasure to be selected as the judge for Sony BBC Earth’s ‘Earth In Focus’. Every photographer has a different way of perceiving a subject and it is well reflected through their work. I am eager to see the interpretation of ‘One World, Many Frames,’ and how each entry will highlight the unique viewpoints reflecting the richness of our world.”

For more information about the ‘Earth In Focus’ - One World, Many Frames photography contest, including rules, submission guidelines, and updates, visit https://www.sonybbcearth.com/Earthinfocus/