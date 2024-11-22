Sony bags exclusive media rights for ACC tournaments from 2024–2031

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited) has secured exclusive media rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

In a statement, SPNI mentioned that this landmark deal marks more than a 70% increase from the previous media rights cycle, highlighting the growing global stature and appetite for ACC Asia Cup tournaments.

The starting bid for the global media rights package, encompassing both digital and television platforms, was set at $170 million.

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

Jay Shah, President, ACC, said, “This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide.

With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership. Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks. The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programs, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations. This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia and ensure its vibrant future.”