Sony AATH to premiere ‘Nut Boltu Aar Bhooter Baari’ on February 23

New Delhi: After entertaining viewers on Sony AATH in the show Nut Boltu, the key characters - Nut, Boltu and Chimti will now be seen in a movie on the channel. Titled ‘Nut Boltu Aar Bhooter Baari’, the film is made using the advanced technology of 3D animation. The first movie of the popular family entertainment series will premiere on Sony AATH on Saturday, February 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

The Nut Boltu series follows the adventures of two inseparable, mischievous friends Nut and Boltu. Always eager to help others, their unique perspectives and independent thinking often lead them into trouble. However, their strong friendship, honesty, and belief in each other ultimately help them overcome any obstacle.

In ‘Nut Boltu Aar Bhooter Baari’, Nut, Boltu, and Chimti's search for their stolen bicycle leads them to a haunted house. Amidst the antics of Daroga, Rench and friends, the trio may uncover more than just their missing bike.

Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) & Business Head - Movies, Regional and Infotainment Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, "At Sony AATH, we are dedicated to delivering stories that resonate with our viewers and create enjoyable family experiences. 'Nut Boltu' has been one of our most loved shows, and we are delighted to present the first movie of this franchise to be released on the channel. We hope that people will enjoy the fun and wit of their favourite characters in this new format.”