Sony AATH launches new prime time fiction show 'Shrimad Ramayan'

New Delhi: Sony AATH is set to broadcast 'Shrimad Ramayan.’ The epic saga will launch on Sony AATH on September 30, 2024, at 07:30 PM, and air every Monday to Friday.

Tushar Shah, Business Head, Hindi Movies, English, Bengali, Infotainment Channels and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, "We're excited to bring the timeless epic of Shrimad Ramayan to our viewers on Sony AATH. With its powerful messages of love, righteousness, and perseverance, this iconic story will resonate across generations, leaving a lasting impression on audiences."