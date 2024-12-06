Silver jubilee season of Business Today Golf tees off on Dec 7 in Greater Noida

New Delhi: The 2024-25 season of the Business Today Golf tournament, presented by Royal Ranthambore, will tee off on December 7 at Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida.

This marks the Silver Jubilee season of the tournament. BT Golf brings together industry professionals, C-suite executives, cricketers, and politicians.

After Delhi-NCR, the tournament will move to Mumbai on January 17, 2025, followed by Chandigarh on January 25, Kolkata on February 8, Hyderabad on February 22, Bengaluru on March 22, and conclude in Pune on March 29.

In the previous season, the tournament saw the presence of business leaders, including Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air; Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan; former SEBI Chairman GN Bajpai; Varun Berry, Managing Director of Britannia; A Balasubramanian, CEO of AMFI; cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin, Suresh Raina, Murali Kartik, and Venkat Raju, among others.

This year’s tournament features participants from both the business and sporting worlds. These include Kapil Dev, President of PGTI; Ajay Kasana, Managing Director of Seal Freight Forwarders; Anubhav Jain, CEO of Silverglades; Prashant Khosla, Managing Director of KG Khosla Enterprises; and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Other names include Sachin Mehta, MD, India and Indian Subcontinent, William Grant & Sons; Shubhodip Pal, Co-Founder & CEO of Googly Media; Pankaj Tandon, Jt MD & CEO of Jakson Group; Ateet Gaur, Managing Director of Trinity Golf India and many more.

Women’s participation has also increased in recent seasons, with many already registered for the upcoming tournament. A highlight of last season was a hole-in-one recorded by Dev Bhattacharya, Group Executive President, Aditya Birla Group, at The Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai.

Registration is now open at BTGolf.in.

The event is co-powered by Indian Oil XP100, Investment Partner, Bandhan Mutual Fund; driven by MG Motor and Luxury Partner, Luxury Escapades by Cox and Kings.

2024-25 BT Golf Schedule:

Delhi/NCR – December 7, 2024: Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida

Mumbai – January 17, 2025: The Willingdon Sports Club

Chandigarh – January 25, 2025: Panchkula Golf Club

Kolkata – February 8, 2025: The Tollygunge Club

Hyderabad – February 22, 2025: Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club

Bengaluru – March 22, 2025: Venue TBC

Pune – March 29, 2025: Oxford Golf Resort