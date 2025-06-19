Shubhankar Mishra to make prime-time debut on NDTV India in July 2025

New Delhi: NDTV India has announced that Shubhankar Mishra will join its prime-time lineup starting July 2025.

With over 30 million followers across social media platforms, Mishra is known for his expansive digital reach and on-ground reporting.

A former engineering aspirant, he found his calling in news after a moment of introspection sparked by the cult classic film 3 Idiots. That choice, driven by purpose, has led him to the frontlines of India’s most underreported stories, from flood-ravaged villages in Assam during the pandemic to the forgotten hinterlands of north India.

His transition from traditional TV news to full-fledged independent digital journalism marked a turning point. While many pursue digital for visibility, Mishra chose it to stay closer to the field. “I left mainstream television at my peak not to disappear, but to be more present,” he has said in previous conversations.

Speaking on his decision to return to mainstream TV via NDTV India, Mishra said, “I am not here to be comfortable. I am here to ask what needs to be asked. And I believe NDTV is one of the few places left where you are encouraged to do just that.”

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, “Shubhankar represents the kind of journalism this moment demands—fearless, field-first, and deeply connected to the idea of India. His massive digital following is not just about numbers—it’s about trust. At NDTV, we are proud to back voices that push the needle and redefine the narrative.”