Shemaroo TV celebrates 5 years in business

New Delhi: Shemaroo TV is marking five years of bringing content to homes across the country.

Shemaroo TV aims to offer a blend of nostalgia and freshness and claims to reach 296 million people in a year.

Hiren Gada

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Shemaroo TV’s journey over the last five years has been nothing short of inspiring. We set out with the belief that audiences in India’s heartland seek content that resonates deeply with their culture, values, and aspirations. The remarkable growth in viewership and engagement validates that vision. We remain committed to curating content that entertains and brings families together.”

Sandeep Gupta

Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcast Business, Shemaroo Entertainment, added, “Shemaroo TV has built a unique identity by staying true to its roots while constantly innovating. This success is not just about numbers; it’s about the millions of connections we’ve built across Bharat. Our thoughtfully curated content lineup ensures every Indian home finds a story that becomes a part of their lives, from early morning spiritual seekers to prime-time drama enthusiasts. We are excited for the journey ahead and ready to scale even greater heights with the love and trust of our audience.”